IIUI marks World Day of Arabic Language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) observed the World Arabic Language Day on Monday at it's Faisal Masjid campus, focusing on the importance of Arabic and its role in promoting Islamic teachings and strengthening Muslim unity.

Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Acting Rector of IIUI, addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of Islam and its contributions to humanity.

He acknowledged the support of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait in the progress of IIUI and its role as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Islamic Universities League.

Dr Mukhtar emphasized the priority of Arabic as the official medium of the university and its importance as a source of guidance to Islam.

He stressed the need for a strategy to teach Arabic to non-native speakers and underlined the role of the language in fostering unity among Muslim.

The event was attended by H.

E. Mr Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan; Nasir Alotaibi, Head of Saudi Schools in Islamabad; scholars of Arabic, faculty members, and students.

Dr Fazal Ullah, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic, described Arabic as the language of the Holy Quran and Sunnah and its role in connecting Muslims to their legacy.

He urged Muslim societies to develop strategies for the promotion of Arabic to enhance understanding of Islamic values. He outlined the goals of the Faculty of Arabic and its efforts in promoting the language.

Sahibzada Qamar ul Haq spoke about his institute’s collaboration with IIUI on the occasion of Arabic Day.

Scholars and academics, including Dr Habib Ur Rehman Asim and Dr Riffat Al Syed, discussed various aspects of Arabic and its importance in relation to the World Arabic Day.

Students presented tableaus, skits, and Arabic Nasheeds. A calligraphy exhibition was also held where students displayed their work, receiving recognition from attendees.