IIUI organises future leaders training program

Future Leaders Program commenced at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) which was designed, as per the directives of the President IIUI, for the Faculty members (Associate & Assistant Professors) aimed at cultivating and empowering emerging leaders for IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Future Leaders Program commenced at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) which was designed, as per the directives of the President IIUI, for the Faculty members (Associate & Assistant Professors) aimed at cultivating and empowering emerging leaders for IIUI.

Under the guidance and spearheading of the Vice President (Research & Enterprise), Office of the Professional Training planned and executed this initiative to foster sustainable change and transformation by enhancing the leadership and management skills of the faculty.

Prominent figures spoke on key topics including leadership in governance and operations, maintaining standards and quality in teaching, research, and knowledge, and driving enhancements to build national and international reputations.

The IIUI Future Leaders program comprises three distinct phases, each offering a comprehensive exploration of various facets of leadership and development.

IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi addressing the participants, emphasized the pivotal role of leaders in transforming organizations and nations.

He noted that technological advancements, particularly in AI, have reshaped progress, urging visionary leaders to embrace change.

Dr. Hathal highlighted that effective leaders excel in time management, smart solutions, and adaptability. He underscored the importance of emotional intelligence in decision-making and future planning.

Dr. Hathal stressed the necessity of prioritizing tasks and maintaining an impartial focus to achieve success both in society and in the hereafter. He also emphasized the impact of leaders' behaviors, innovative ideas, and the creation of a lasting legacy. He concluded by urging future leaders to build their teams wisely and to lead with wisdom and integrity.

During the inaugural session on leadership in governance and operations, General Retd. Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), emphasized the necessity of grooming senior leadership to ensure a bright future.

He highlighted the pivotal role of education in islam, stating that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest teacher and that education is key to the Islamic renaissance. General Retd. Hayat underscored the importance of truth, simplicity, and curiosity in leadership. He also stressed the need for the youth to be dynamic, relevant, and inclusive, and to embrace technology. "Read books, explore the world and its trends, be original, don’t imitate," he advised.

Prof. Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry (Institutional Excellence Advisor and CEO), Ms. Noor Amna Malik (MD NAHE) and Prof. Dr. Jamil Un Nabi (Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah) were the resource persons for the daylong phase-1 activities of the program. Prof. Shuja (Vice President of Research & Enterprise) and Prof. Abdul Rahemn (Vice President of Administration & Finance) also were the panelists along with the resource persons in the open interactive session/panel discussions held after the training sessions.

A first cohort of 50 participants was trained with a program's structure dedicated to ensure thorough coverage and engagement, with each session tailored to specific topics to facilitate in-depth learning and discussion.

The distinguished resource persons congratulated the President, Vice President (Research & Enterprise), and Incharge Professional Training to conceptualize and implement the IIUI Future Leaders Training Program representing a significant initiative to nurture leadership talent within the university community.