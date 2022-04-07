IIUI placed among 51-100 universities globally in subject based QS rankings

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been named as one of the world's top universities and placed among 51-100 across the world in latest edition of the world's most consulted university rankings QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) by subject

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been named as one of the world's top universities and placed among 51-100 across the world in latest edition of the world's most consulted university rankings QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) by subject.

According to QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU)'s best performance is in the fields of Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies.

In addition, in citations per paper, Computer Science and Information Systems is the subject in which International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) earned the highest score as well and among 651-670 universities. In H-Index, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) received a score of 54.8 for Computer Science & Information Systems � its highest-scoring subject for this indicator.

According to the details, Of the 2 academic disciplines from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) that are in the 2022 subject rankings, 100 percent improved their positions in the rankings, 0 percent decreased, and 0 percent stayed the same. The university has also shied in the categories of academic and employer reputation. In addition, In general in Asia, IIU is ranked among 301-350.

The recent positive results generated by IIUI are outcome of continued reforms and initiatives introduced by the university management that includes preparation of university's new strategic plan that also helped in gleaning an exact view of the university accomplishments on scientific basis.

The University's leadership believes that upcoming ranking will be much positive as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the mature stages through various steps taken such as implementation of the university's strategic plan and academic audits.

The University is now all set and in a better position to submit its accomplishments and achievements with an approach of quantifiable analysis that will lead to improved and realistic university rankings in future.

The University has also started a comprehensive work on research and enterprise (under the supervision of the office of Vice President Research and Enterprise) that shall also be helpful in improved ranking through linkage with industry, acceptance of international funded projects, collaborations in research and global engagements.

The University leadership has appreciated the hard work of the team specially the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development (QAD) for its untiring efforts to make it possible in a proper manner to this global ranking.

Commenting on the ranking, IIUI Rector, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has said that recognition of IIUI in the world ranking is a very important development and also felicitated all the university community. He urged that universities must come forward to serve the society "We will not disappoint the nation, we will come forward with positive developments soon in the field of academic excellence and quality higher education" said Masoom Dr Yasinzai.

President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, expressing gratitude for the achievement, congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the institution and hoped that they would remain committed to the University in the future by continuing their hard work so that the institution gets the top slot in all world rankings in the future. He said that this ranking is a sign of a new dawn of success for IIUI.

It is pertinent to mention here the IIUI is the 3rd largest public sector University across Pakistan that has presence of more than 30,000 students on campus in separate male and female campuses with almost equal gender ratio. Earlier, IIU was ranked among top 200 best young universities of the world in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list of the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger.