IIUI President Calls On Governor KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

President of International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :President of International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House.

Issues of mutual interest and matters pertaining to education such as research and academic excellence were discussed. Both the dignitaries agreed to boost academic cooperation between IIU and KP universities.

They also discussed importance of distance learning, initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed.

IIU President briefed the Governor KP on IIU's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIU President said that IIU will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities of KP.

The E-meeting was also attended by IIU Vice President (AF&P) Prof. Dr. N..B. Jumani.

On the occasion, while appreciating the role of IIU in society building and services, Governor assured of maximum cooperation to promote quality education. He said universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

Talking on bilateral relations, the Governor said that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia as both are time tested friends.

He added that brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia go back decades and those are getting stronger by every passing day.

