IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A students’ delegation from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) BSCS program met with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq at his office on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A students’ delegation from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) BSCS program met with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq at his office on Monday.

An official told APP that during the meeting, the students were given a comprehensive briefing on the operational system of Islamabad Police, smart policing initiatives, the use of modern technology, and the role of police in ensuring public safety.

DIG Tariq also briefed the students on the functioning of police stations and offices, investigation processes, community policing, patrolling, and checkpoints.

The student delegation was further informed about the effective performance and significance of police patrolling in maintaining city security, preventing crimes, and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Moreover, DIG Tariq encouraged the students to utilize their education and professional skills in the service of the nation.

The students appreciated the advanced technological systems employed by Islamabad Police and acknowledged their effectiveness. They expressed their gratitude to DIG Tariq and his team for organizing a successful and informative visit.

/APP-rzr-mkz