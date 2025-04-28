IIUI Students’ Delegation Meets DIG Tariq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
A students’ delegation from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) BSCS program met with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq at his office on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A students’ delegation from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) BSCS program met with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq at his office on Monday.
An official told APP that during the meeting, the students were given a comprehensive briefing on the operational system of Islamabad Police, smart policing initiatives, the use of modern technology, and the role of police in ensuring public safety.
DIG Tariq also briefed the students on the functioning of police stations and offices, investigation processes, community policing, patrolling, and checkpoints.
The student delegation was further informed about the effective performance and significance of police patrolling in maintaining city security, preventing crimes, and protecting the lives and property of citizens.
Moreover, DIG Tariq encouraged the students to utilize their education and professional skills in the service of the nation.
The students appreciated the advanced technological systems employed by Islamabad Police and acknowledged their effectiveness. They expressed their gratitude to DIG Tariq and his team for organizing a successful and informative visit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets
Body found from canal
CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12
Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq
Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting players' skills
Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident
Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case
MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist
UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collaboration under Green Compact
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 06
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder
More Stories From Education
-
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq3 minutes ago
-
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU1 hour ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degrees1 hour ago
-
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU2 hours ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library1 day ago
-
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered3 days ago
-
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres3 days ago
-
Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training3 days ago
-
IIUI female student shot dead in hostel; hunt for assailant underway7 days ago
-
SAU and Capital Consultants Sign MoU to Boost Research and Innovation7 days ago
-
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university7 days ago
-
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic waste in aquatic en ..11 days ago