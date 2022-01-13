IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cricket tournament

Team of hostel 5 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) clinched the title of Hostels' employees cricket tournament as it defeated team of hostel 4 in the final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Team of hostel 5 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) clinched the title of Hostels' employees cricket tournament as it defeated team of hostel 4 in the final.

The cricket tournament was organized by the Provost office IIUI in which 8 teams from hostels participated. 6 teams were from new campus hostels and 2 teams were included from Kuwait hostels Faisal Masjid Campus.

The winner trophy was collected by the captain of team of Hostel 5 Mr. Akaabir, while runner up award was collected by Mr. Talha from the Chief Guest of the ceremony SP police, Mr. Fida Hussain.

He also awarded medals to the captains of all the participatory teams. He said IIUI is one of the prestigious institutions and it has many distinctions. He also stressed that sports activities must be promoted as these are vital for mental and physical health of youth.

On the Occasion, Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Khalil ur Rehman also spoke who highlighted the importance of the sports activities. He appreciated the initiative of the Provost office.

Provost male, Dr. Abrar Anver thanked the honorable guests for attending the event and reiterated his resolve that his office will continue to organize such activities. He said the Provost Office is thankful to employees and management for keen interest in this healthy activity. He also appreciated the efforts of the Provost Office's officers and staff members for making this event a success.

Incharge P&PR Nasir Farid also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the Provost Office.

On the occasion, Mr. Khalid Chaudhary was awarded the best organizer award for his efforts for the success of the tournament.

In the ceremony, Assistant Director Sports Provost Office, Khalid Chaudhary, Assistant Director Hostels Ali Rafie and other staff members of Provost Office were also present.

Best batsman award of the tournament was won by captain of the winning team Mr. Akaabir, while best bowler was Mr. Awais. Mr. Muhammad Ramzan was declared best fielder of tournament.