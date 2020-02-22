UrduPoint.com
IIUI To Hold Int'l Conference On Inter-faith Dialogue On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:40 PM

IIUI to hold int'l conference on inter-faith dialogue on Monday

Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will hold a Saiban e Pakistan international conference on inter-faith dialogue and national cohesion on Monday, at Faisal Masjid Campus of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will hold a Saiban e Pakistan international conference on inter-faith dialogue and national cohesion on Monday, at Faisal Masjid Campus of the university.

The conference will commence at 10.00 a.m.

which will be joined by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, Altay Abibullayev Chairman board of Nazarbayev Centre for development of interfaith and inter civilizational dialogue, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh and other important figures of society.

