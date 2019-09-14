Impersonator held from examination centre

Chak Jhumra police have arrested an impersonator from an examination centre here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Chak Jhumra police have arrested an impersonator from an examination centre here on Saturday.

Police said that Superintendent Examination Centre of Govt Higher Secondary school Jhumra, on suspicion, checked a student sitting in the examination centre and found him resolving paper in place of a candidate Qasim.

The superintendent informed the police which have arrested the accused Zeeshan and started investigation. A case has been registered against the accused.