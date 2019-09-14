Impersonator Held From Examination Centre
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:14 PM
Chak Jhumra police have arrested an impersonator from an examination centre here on Saturday
Police said that Superintendent Examination Centre of Govt Higher Secondary school Jhumra, on suspicion, checked a student sitting in the examination centre and found him resolving paper in place of a candidate Qasim.
The superintendent informed the police which have arrested the accused Zeeshan and started investigation. A case has been registered against the accused.