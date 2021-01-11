UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation On SOPs Crucial Against Coronavirus Risk After Reopening Of Schools

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

Implementation on SOPs crucial against coronavirus risk after reopening of schools

A proper monitoring system is needed to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the educational institutions in order to minimize the risk of Coronavirus after their openings on January 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A proper monitoring system is needed to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the educational institutions in order to minimize the risk of Coronavirus after their openings on January 18, 2021.

"The government would definitely come up with strategies and it is hoped that the children of our nation would not further suffer from any educational loss and we will be collectively able to win over this pandemic", a source in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said.

It is to mention that school were shut down on November 26, 2020 due to rise in cases of coronavirus and the government took initiative of Teleschools and Major Ed-Tech players like Sabaq Foundation, Orenda, Taleemabad contributed their content to avoid educational gap.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has announced the opening of educational institutes in phases. From January 18, classes 9-12, O and A level will start while classes from 1� 8 will start from January 25, 2021 while all higher education institutions/ universities will reopen on Feb 1.

The source said that administrators and teachers of educational institutions will have to ensure implementation on SOPs after reopening of schools to protect students from coronavirus like situation.

Related Topics

Education January November 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4 killed, 20 injured in cylinder blast inside comm ..

4 minutes ago

National Speed Skating Oval of Beijing 2022 to fin ..

4 minutes ago

Russia says 1.5 million vaccinated globally with S ..

4 minutes ago

Collective responsibility urges for development of ..

8 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Nowshera

8 minutes ago

30 passenger injured when coach turned turtle at G ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.