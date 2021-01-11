Implementation on SOPs crucial against coronavirus risk after reopening of schools

A proper monitoring system is needed to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the educational institutions in order to minimize the risk of Coronavirus after their openings on January 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A proper monitoring system is needed to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the educational institutions in order to minimize the risk of Coronavirus after their openings on January 18, 2021.

"The government would definitely come up with strategies and it is hoped that the children of our nation would not further suffer from any educational loss and we will be collectively able to win over this pandemic", a source in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said.

It is to mention that school were shut down on November 26, 2020 due to rise in cases of coronavirus and the government took initiative of Teleschools and Major Ed-Tech players like Sabaq Foundation, Orenda, Taleemabad contributed their content to avoid educational gap.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has announced the opening of educational institutes in phases. From January 18, classes 9-12, O and A level will start while classes from 1� 8 will start from January 25, 2021 while all higher education institutions/ universities will reopen on Feb 1.

The source said that administrators and teachers of educational institutions will have to ensure implementation on SOPs after reopening of schools to protect students from coronavirus like situation.