Independence Day To Be Celebrated At Shah Abdul Latif University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:35 PM
Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Raza Abidi on Friday said that the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and national fervor at SALU
In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony and other activities will be the part of the day. Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah will address the ceremony.