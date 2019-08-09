Independence Day to be celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif University

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur , Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Raza Abidi on Friday said that the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and national fervor at SALU.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony and other activities will be the part of the day. Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah will address the ceremony.