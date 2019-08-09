UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day To Be Celebrated At Shah Abdul Latif University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:35 PM

Independence Day to be celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif University

Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Raza Abidi on Friday said that the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and national fervor at SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Raza Abidi on Friday said that the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and national fervor at SALU.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony and other activities will be the part of the day. Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah will address the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Khairpur

Recent Stories

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

56 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh assigns task to ministers/adv ..

6 minutes ago

People condemn Indian atrocities in occupied Kashm ..

6 minutes ago

Offal collection points established in all distric ..

6 minutes ago

Jail officials face action for uploading objection ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review Eid ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.