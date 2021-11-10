Indonesia Embassy delegation to visit USKT on Nov 15

A delegation of Republic of Indonesia embassy will visit University of Sialkot (USKT) on November 15 aimed to explore and discuss academic and industrial cooperation between the two countries and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) states

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Republic of Indonesia embassy will visit University of Sialkot (USKT) on November 15 aimed to explore and discuss academic and industrial cooperation between the two countries and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) states.

According to university spokesperson,the delegation chaired by Minister Counsellor Boy Dharmawan would also focus to set up ASEAN Study Center at the university.

The delegation will interact with staff, faculty, and students and give a presentation about Pakistan-Indonesia.

Following the visit, the Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio will also visit the University of Sialkot (USKT) to finalize the plans that will be discussed in the meeting.