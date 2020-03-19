Indonesia offers post graduate scholarships to Pakistani students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced The Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) Scholarships, offered by the Indonesian Government to International students from developing countries including Pakistan to pursue their master degree in Indonesian Universities.

According to the sources, initially, the idea of offering financial assistance scholarships by the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia for the student coming from the NAM member countries was mandated in the 10th Conference of Heads of States of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries commenced in Bandung from 1992.

Consequently, the scholarship program have been widely offered to students, not only to the NAM member countries, but also to other developing countries such as Thailand, Fiji, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Madagascar, Suriname, Pakistan, Guyana, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Vanuatu, they added.

The objectives of the programme, they said, is to contribute in the human resource development in the developing countries and to promote deeper cultural understanding between developing countries.

It also aimed at to strengthen the relationship and cooperation between developing countries, the sources briefed.

The scholarship is offered to potential students from the developing Countries to get their Master Degree in wide range of field of study ( study program offered is differs between university) including literary studies, linguistics, history, philosophy, anthropology and cultural studies.

The students are advised that the online application process must be completed no later than April 20th, 2020.