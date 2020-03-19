UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Offers Post Graduate Scholarships To Pakistani Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:51 PM

Indonesia offers post graduate scholarships to Pakistani students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced The Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) Scholarships, offered by the Indonesian Government to International students from developing countries including Pakistan to pursue their master degree in Indonesian Universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has announced The Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) Scholarships, offered by the Indonesian Government to International students from developing countries including Pakistan to pursue their master degree in Indonesian Universities.

According to the sources, initially, the idea of offering financial assistance scholarships by the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia for the student coming from the NAM member countries was mandated in the 10th Conference of Heads of States of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries commenced in Bandung from 1992.

Consequently, the scholarship program have been widely offered to students, not only to the NAM member countries, but also to other developing countries such as Thailand, Fiji, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Madagascar, Suriname, Pakistan, Guyana, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Vanuatu, they added.

The objectives of the programme, they said, is to contribute in the human resource development in the developing countries and to promote deeper cultural understanding between developing countries.

It also aimed at to strengthen the relationship and cooperation between developing countries, the sources briefed.

The scholarship is offered to potential students from the developing Countries to get their Master Degree in wide range of field of study ( study program offered is differs between university) including literary studies, linguistics, history, philosophy, anthropology and cultural studies.

The students are advised that the online application process must be completed no later than April 20th, 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Education Student Bandung Indonesia Myanmar Suriname Senegal Fiji Guyana Gambia Laos Madagascar Nigeria Vanuatu Vietnam April HEC 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE refuses landing to PIA flights over fears of C ..

13 minutes ago

PTCL supports Coronavirus affected families in Suk ..

16 minutes ago

Amid Coronavirus restrictions imposed in Srinagar, ..

5 minutes ago

Indian occupied Kashmir Grand Mufti demands releas ..

6 minutes ago

Amir Khan says he is in talks with several promote ..

6 minutes ago

Australia, New Zealand Ban All Foreigners From Ent ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.