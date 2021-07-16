UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Ambassador Visits UVAS, Seeks Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:24 PM

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Adam M Tugio paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and desired collaboration for the promotion of veterinary education in Indonesia

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Adam M Tugio paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and desired collaboration for the promotion of veterinary education in Indonesia.


The visiting ambassador called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and senior faculty members and sought research collaboration in the area of vaccine production, herbal pharmaceutical, students/teachers exchange and different degree programmes for skill enhancement regarding practical lab related work.


Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has already strong liaison with some Indonesian institutions for the promotion of education. He hoped that with the assistance of Indonesian Ambassador next year a number of students from Indonesia will come to Pakistan for getting education at UVAS.


The Ambassador, Mr Adam M Tugio, also showed keen interest in exchange programmes for undergraduate/postgraduate students & faculty members for sharing their knowledge and experience with each other.

The ambassador also planted a sapling at the Rest House of UVAS City Campus. Mr Adam M Tugio along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also visited different sections of Veterinary Academy.
Earlier, in the meeting Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani briefed the Indonesian Ambassador on UVAS academic, research national & international collaborations and industry linkages, community services, online teaching during COVID-19 etc.

Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub told the guest that UVAS scientists successfully isolated SARS-CoV-2 from sewerage water that may help in identifying hotspots for smart lockdown.

