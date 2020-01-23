Indonesian govt announced scholarship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan H E Iwan Suyudhie Amri made announcement of special scholarships for Virtual University (VU) students and staff members.

The ambassador announced these scholarships during visit VU, MA Jinnah Campus (Head office) on Thursday.

He was received by VU Director ICT Ehsen Zafar Puri, along with Registrar Mohsin Javed and others.

H E Iwan Suyudhie Amri said that the scholarship would cover tuition fee, living expense, air fare and medical expenses.

Advisor Academics, Abdul Majid, VU GM Marketing Rubina Ali, Director ORIC, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi, principal officers of Virtual University and Project Director Digiskills Dr Zafar Alvi were also present.