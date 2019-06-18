Indonesian Research Desk established in Sindh University

The Indonesian Research Desk has been established at the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia (ASCFESEA) at University of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indonesian Research Desk has been established at the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia (ASCFESEA) at University of Sindh

The desk was jointly inaugurated by the Indonesian consul general (CG) Totok Prianamto and the SU's vice chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat in Jamshoro at a ceremony organized by the centre on Tuesday in collaboration with Indonesian Consulate Karachi.

The Indonesian CG presented various books concerning literature, culture, civilization and tourism for the library.

He announced to organize an international conference titled 'Pakistan-Indonesia relations and academic opportunities for the students' at the centre in September later this year.

The VC Burfat said the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Indonesia were exemplary which would be further deepened and expanded with the help of people to people contact in the days to come.

He said people to people contact was the only way through which both the countries could win the hearts of each other.

He also emphasized on collaboration in different fields especially that of education and research.

"In Indonesia, there are many opportunities of higher education and research. We would like the CG to assist in signing of the MoUs between the top universities of his country with SU so that the latter can send its students there on scholarships", he said.

The VC informed that an international conference would be organized on the bilateral relations and educational opportunities for the students of Sindh University in Indonesian Universities in September wherein a number of high level scholars from the top Universities of the both countries would be invited.

The CG Prianamto said he had personally met the heads of Indonesian top universities which included University of Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta, University of Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta and University of Airlangga in Surabaya and proposed their collaboration with SU.

He said the heads of these 3 universities intended to engage with SU prior to inking memorandum of understandings (MoUs).

The CG on behalf of his consulate and people of his country appreciated the initiative of ASC for planning to organize an international conference on Pakistan-Indonesia bilateral relations.

He said that the consulate would provide books and literature on Indonesia for the Indonesian corner which would be setup in the library of the Area Study Centre.

On the occasion, Director of ASC Prof Dr Ghulam Akbar Mahesar also spoke.