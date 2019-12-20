Indonesian Research Desk starts functioning in Sindh University

The Indonesian Research Desk started functioning in Area Study Centre Fareast and Southeast Asia University of Sindh Jamshoro after inauguration with the hands of the Consul General of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi Totok Prianamto on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Indonesian Research Desk started functioning in Area Study Centre Fareast and Southeast Asia University of Sindh Jamshoro after inauguration with the hands of the Consul General of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi Totok Prianamto on Friday.

According to university spokesman, the formation of research desk is to explore prospects of future academic and research collaborations and enriching people to people contact between Pakistani and Indonesian counterparts.

The university administration and the Consulate General Republic of Indonesia mutually agreed to organize an international seminar at University of Sindh on "Bilateral Relations between Pakistan and Indonesia"; design visit of university scholars to Indonesian universities and formal signing of 'Memorandum of Understanding' to this effect.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, exchanging views with the visiting Consul General said that they were proud of their long-standing cordial relations with Republic of Indonesia; adding that he saw immense potential for both the countries to deepen cooperation in the areas of education, culture, science, heritage, history, religion and arts.

Dr. Burfat said that universities in Pakistan, especially University of Sindh, Jamshoro and its sister institutions house common teaching and research department/ institutes/ centers that could mutually benefit academics and researchers in both the countries in a significant way.

He said that university management desired to develop 'Memoranda of Understanding' with leading Indonesian universities through Indonesian Consulate in Karachi. In this context, the Area Study Centre would be streamlining a tangible proposal to submit to the Indonesian Consulate, Karachi for further headway, the Vice Chancellor said and added, we plan to broaden the reciprocal scope of this academic, cultural and social inter-linkage and intend to take it to further higher pedestal by means of more meaningful engagement between Area Study Centre for Fareast and Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi.

The Consul General said that as per mandate of his mission, he would like to nurture, foster, deepen and consolidate ties between academics, institutions, people and governments of the two countries adding that they greatly valued the oldest, highly reputed and premier seat of higher learning like University of Sindh which had the honor of housing almost entire rural student intake of Sindh province; constituting almost ninety percent of entire Sindh student population.

He invited the Vice Chancellor, Director and faculty of the centre and other academics present to visit Indonesian Consulate in Karachi aimed at further strengthening the already cordial relations. "We will shortly plan a working lunch or dinner at our premier consulate premises at Karachi which was established in 1952 as Indonesia was the third country in the world recognizing independent of Pakistan in 1947", he added.

The Director Area Study Centre Prof. Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahesar said that the centre had set up research desk at the centre with a PhD faculty in charge; with the specific objective to promote research on reciprocally beneficial projects relating to Pakistan and Indonesia.

Professor Incharge of the Indonesian Research Desk Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani said that the chair in question would facilitate research related to Pakistan and Indonesia in particular and the Far eastern and Southeastern region in general.

Among others, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Prof. Sarfaraz Korejo, Dr. Noreen Nazar and Dr. Majid Noonari were also present on the occasion.