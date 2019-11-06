UrduPoint.com
Information Technology University Wins GCU's Allama Iqbal Declamation Contest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Information Technology University (ITU) won the 39th All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bilingual Declamation Contest, hosted by the Govt College University Lahore Debating Society (GCUDS) here on Wednesday

ITU student Naveed Ahmed was adjudged the Best urdu Speaker of the declamation contest and awarded with the Dr Majid Nizami Medal, while University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences student Urooba Waqar was awarded the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medal for the Best English Speaker of the event.

In the final round, serious topics that remained closely contested by the teams were: "You have stolen our childhood", "As the far right rises, the left is still asleep", "This must not be the end of history" and "education is a system of imposed ignorance".

In the humorous category, the participants enthralled the audience with their wit and humour particularly on the topics: "The most I can do for my friends is simply to be their friends.

", "In the fight between you and the world, back the world", "I became insane, with long intervals of horrible sanity" and "The world is a stage, but the play is badly cast".

Prof. Dr. Khurshid ul Hassan Rizvi, a renowned national poet and distinguished Professor of Arabic, was the chief guest at the final round of one of the country's biggest gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rizvi said congratulated the GCU Debating Society for winning 324 national awards in Qiraat, Naat, poetry and various forms of public speaking in the academic year 2018-19.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, GCU Dean of Languages, Islamic & Oriental Learning Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah congratulated the winners on behalf of the Vice Chancellor.

