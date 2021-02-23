UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Insaf Evening Schools Program Revolutionary Initiative '

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:56 PM

'Insaf Evening Schools Program revolutionary initiative '

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the Insaf Evening Schools Programme is a revolutionary initiative of the government.

She was addressing a review meeting on the programme here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the Insaf Evening Schools Programme is a revolutionary initiative of the government.

She was addressing a review meeting on the programme here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Naila Baqir, Musarat Jabeen, Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha, Bhakkar Syed Musa Raza and Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi besides Chief Executive District Education Authorities.

The commissioner said that the main purpose of the programme was to provide education in the evening to those children who were unable to study in the morning.

The meeting was informed that 15 evening schools in Khushab, 18 in Mianwali, 28 in Sargodhaand five in Bhakkar had been run as pilot projects.

Related Topics

Education Farah Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Government

Recent Stories

DUHS observes open day ceremony for new students

58 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 62.00 USD per ba ..

59 seconds ago

Peshawar District Girls, Boys trials for U21 Games ..

1 minute ago

Integrated plan inked to rehabilitate ancient Rasu ..

1 minute ago

Residents of several villages of Haripur staged pr ..

9 minutes ago

Masdar announces opening of Mubadala Health COVID- ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.