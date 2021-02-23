'Insaf Evening Schools Program revolutionary initiative '

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the Insaf Evening Schools Programme is a revolutionary initiative of the government.

She was addressing a review meeting on the programme here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Naila Baqir, Musarat Jabeen, Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha, Bhakkar Syed Musa Raza and Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi besides Chief Executive District Education Authorities.

The commissioner said that the main purpose of the programme was to provide education in the evening to those children who were unable to study in the morning.

The meeting was informed that 15 evening schools in Khushab, 18 in Mianwali, 28 in Sargodhaand five in Bhakkar had been run as pilot projects.