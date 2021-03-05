Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakistan between UVAS and Arla Foods Denmark

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Royal Danish Embassy in Islamabad arranged a brainstorming session to thrash out first-hand information on opportunities and challenges for the dairy products in Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05rd March, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Royal Danish Embassy in Islamabad arranged a brainstorming session to thrash out first-hand information on opportunities and challenges for the dairy products in Pakistan.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr Masood Rabbani gave a thoughtful insight on the entire dairy sector of Pakistan. He also elaborated the role and support of UVAS for the uplift of Dairy Sector. Dr Muhammad Junaid presented a brief on dairy supply chain from farm to fork, supply/demand gap and trends of dairy products.

Commercial Projects Manager of Arla Foods, Denmark, Mr Erik Eekhof was there on a fact finding mission working in the dairy sector while Prof Dr Rana Ayub also attended the meeting.