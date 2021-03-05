Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakistan between UVAS and Arla Foods Denmark

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:23 PM
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Royal Danish Embassy in Islamabad arranged a brainstorming session to thrash out first-hand information on opportunities and challenges for the dairy products in Pakistan
UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof.
UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof.
Dr Masood Rabbani gave a thoughtful insight on the entire dairy sector of Pakistan. He also elaborated the role and support of UVAS for the uplift of Dairy Sector. Dr Muhammad Junaid presented a brief on dairy supply chain from farm to fork, supply/demand gap and trends of dairy products.
Commercial Projects Manager of Arla Foods, Denmark, Mr Erik Eekhof was there on a fact finding mission working in the dairy sector while Prof Dr Rana Ayub also attended the meeting.