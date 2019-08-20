Institute of Business Administration Karachi welcomes its new batches

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi on Tuesday welcomed its batches of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs through an orientation ceremony held on both the campuses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Institute of business Administration ( IBA Karachi on Tuesday welcomed its batches of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs through an orientation ceremony held on both the campuses.

The IBA has offered admission to more than 1200 undergraduate students in six undergraduate programs and more than 600 graduate students in eight graduate programs, while five students were enrolled in two postgraduate programs, said a IBA statement.

Head of Corporate Relations and Communications Department, Ms. Malahat Awan welcomed the student body by giving them an overview of the IBA experience.

Associate Dean, Dr. Sayeed Ghani, emphasized the institute's core values: tolerance, humility, truth and integrity and urged the students to seek guidance from these values while making everyday decisions.

Executive Director Dr. Farrukh Iqbal cited the competitive nature of the various programs by highlighting how only 15% of more than 10,000 applicants were selected.

He also highlighted the diverse nature of IBA's curriculum by emphasizing how students have opportunities to take electives from other departments.

" You should immerse yourself in a culture that may be different from the ones that you have been used to, as the IBA's culture is conducive to broadening your educational and intellectual capacities." Later, the various program directors emphasized about the features and interdisciplinary nature of their respective programs which allows students to diversify and broaden their skills.