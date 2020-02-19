Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad students outshine in Doctor of Physiotherapy exam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two students of Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad on Wednesday obtained highest numbers in first professional examination of Doctor of Physiotherapy, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Two students of Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad on Wednesday obtained highest numbers in first professional examination of Doctor of Physiotherapy, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University.

According to college press release, student Huzefa Bin Khalid got first position in boys obtaining 814 number.

Similiary, Anzeela Nazeer got second position in girls in the university exams obtaining 812 number.

Director Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad Dr Ghulam Fareed Khan appreciated the performance of both the students and announced acknowledgment certificates and cash prizes.