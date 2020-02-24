Institute of Public Health, Virtual University sign mutual facilitation agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):The Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Virtual University Pakistan (VU) will collaborate and facilitate each other's students as well as teachers in strengthening/ improving their academic qualifications, research and education, capacity building and training of the staff.

Both the institutions will extend help to promote preventive health and in this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between the two institutions, here on Monday.

Chairman Board of Management IPH and former Governor Punjab Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool and Rector VU Naseem Tariq signed the MoU.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and Dean VU Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Bashir also signed the documents.

Khalid Maqbool told the ceremony that the IPH was endeavoring to promote preventive health and spread the health message amongst the masses.

Rector VU Naseem Tariq said that the university had offered all-out collaboration to the IPH for promoting preventive health and to start joint ventures in research and education.

Dean VU Prof Dr Masroor Elahi and Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir also spoke on the occasion.