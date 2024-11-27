Int’ conference held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

The Department of City and Regional Planning (CRP), University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Department of City and Regional Planning (CRP), University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

Lahore, hosted an International Conference on Cross-Cultural Perception of Urban and Rural Landscapes and Cultural Heritage here on Wednesday.

The conference was attended by experts and policymakers from Pakistan and Germany. It was organized in collaboration with the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany, UET Lahore, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.

The event focused on sustainable urban planning, rural development, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The purpose of the conference was to promote collaboration on cultural heritage preservation between Germany, the Philippines, Iran, and Pakistan. Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Shahid Munir, attended the conference as the chief guest and addressed the participants.

The guest speakers shed light on Germany’s urban planning framework and its models for sustainable development in Pakistan. They also discussed the economic aspects of sustainable urban planning and presented their proposals for preserving cultural heritage while meeting the demands of modern infrastructure.

Discussions also covered the importance of local community involvement in the planning process and the impact of climate change.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations and academic cooperation between Germany and Pakistan. He emphasized that this conference, with its cross-cultural perspective, would be instrumental in addressing global challenges.

International delegates at the conference highlighted the importance of preserving Pakistan's cultural and natural heritage.

The Conference was attended by various dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, International Speakers Prof Dr Dietwald Gruehn (TU Dortmund University, Germany), Dr Seyed Komail Tayebi (University of Isfahan, Iran), Prof Dr Tabassam Raza (University of the Philippines), Prof Dr Shakir Mehmood

Mayo (UET Lahore), along with heads of academic and administrative departments and a large

number of students.