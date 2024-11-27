Int’ Conference Held At University Of Engineering And Technology (UET)
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The Department of City and Regional Planning (CRP), University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Department of City and Regional Planning (CRP), University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
Lahore, hosted an International Conference on Cross-Cultural Perception of Urban and Rural Landscapes and Cultural Heritage here on Wednesday.
The conference was attended by experts and policymakers from Pakistan and Germany. It was organized in collaboration with the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany, UET Lahore, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.
The event focused on sustainable urban planning, rural development, and the preservation of cultural heritage.
The purpose of the conference was to promote collaboration on cultural heritage preservation between Germany, the Philippines, Iran, and Pakistan. Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Shahid Munir, attended the conference as the chief guest and addressed the participants.
The guest speakers shed light on Germany’s urban planning framework and its models for sustainable development in Pakistan. They also discussed the economic aspects of sustainable urban planning and presented their proposals for preserving cultural heritage while meeting the demands of modern infrastructure.
Discussions also covered the importance of local community involvement in the planning process and the impact of climate change.
In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations and academic cooperation between Germany and Pakistan. He emphasized that this conference, with its cross-cultural perspective, would be instrumental in addressing global challenges.
International delegates at the conference highlighted the importance of preserving Pakistan's cultural and natural heritage.
The Conference was attended by various dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, International Speakers Prof Dr Dietwald Gruehn (TU Dortmund University, Germany), Dr Seyed Komail Tayebi (University of Isfahan, Iran), Prof Dr Tabassam Raza (University of the Philippines), Prof Dr Shakir Mehmood
Mayo (UET Lahore), along with heads of academic and administrative departments and a large
number of students.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
MoU signed to enhance living conditions for women
President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points
Power suspension on various PESCO feeders notified
PPAF disburses Interest-Free Loans to over 25,000 families
Role of youth stressed to mitigate climate change impacts
More Stories From Education
-
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH7 minutes ago
-
Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday20 hours ago
-
The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed20 hours ago
-
Educational institutions to open in Murree from November 2721 hours ago
-
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 262 days ago
-
KU issues admission lists for academic session 20252 days ago
-
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 202 days ago
-
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students8 days ago
-
Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 208 days ago
-
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab8 days ago
-
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held9 days ago
-
Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates caught red-handed9 days ago