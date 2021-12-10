UrduPoint.com

Int Human Rights Day Observed In SALU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:07 PM

Int Human Rights Day observed in SALU

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ibupoto has said that indeed the charter of the United Nation very noble and useful for peaceful co-existence of the humanity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ibupoto has said that indeed the charter of the United Nation very noble and useful for peaceful co-existence of the humanity.

It is the pioneer of human rights in the present day, however, it should be clear that these rights were not given by the United Nation for the first time in the history because these are essential part and parcel of the Islamic Creed taught and guaranteed by the Qur'an as well as by the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) reserved the rights of all living creatures for the first time in the history of human beings. He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) commanded that," it is the duty of each Muslim, male and female, to acquire knowledge".

He was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Human Rights day, organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences on Tuesday in which large number of students and teachers participated.

The VC said that islam also commissioned the just distribution of wealth and made sure its continuous circulation through the obligation of Zakah 'Ushr and other compulsory charities. If the system of Zakah and 'Ushr was put to work in its true spirit, it would eradicate the poverty in a very short span of time as it did during the time of Rightly Guided Caliphs, he added.

He added that while looking into the useful programs of the UN do not fail to look into the ways and means as how to ensure the implementation of its useful programs in all cases, especially in the case of long ignored unsettled issues of Kashmir and Palestine, so that the world can become a better place to live for all.

Related Topics

World United Nations Palestine Male Khairpur Muslim All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Citizen Portal sees record surge in membe ..

Pakistan Citizen Portal sees record surge in members with 3.7 million registrati ..

12 seconds ago
 Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed hi ..

Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed him by

14 seconds ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

15 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3702 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3702 against USD Friday

19 seconds ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates Phase 1 of Umm Al Qaiwain wate ..

23 minutes ago
 US Needs Consultations With EU, Russia Before Appr ..

US Needs Consultations With EU, Russia Before Approving NATO Meetings Format - R ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.