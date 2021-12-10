Int Human Rights Day observed in SALU

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ibupoto has said that indeed the charter of the United Nation very noble and useful for peaceful co-existence of the humanity.

It is the pioneer of human rights in the present day, however, it should be clear that these rights were not given by the United Nation for the first time in the history because these are essential part and parcel of the Islamic Creed taught and guaranteed by the Qur'an as well as by the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) reserved the rights of all living creatures for the first time in the history of human beings. He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) commanded that," it is the duty of each Muslim, male and female, to acquire knowledge".

He was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Human Rights day, organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences on Tuesday in which large number of students and teachers participated.

The VC said that islam also commissioned the just distribution of wealth and made sure its continuous circulation through the obligation of Zakah 'Ushr and other compulsory charities. If the system of Zakah and 'Ushr was put to work in its true spirit, it would eradicate the poverty in a very short span of time as it did during the time of Rightly Guided Caliphs, he added.

He added that while looking into the useful programs of the UN do not fail to look into the ways and means as how to ensure the implementation of its useful programs in all cases, especially in the case of long ignored unsettled issues of Kashmir and Palestine, so that the world can become a better place to live for all.