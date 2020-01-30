UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Admission Date Extended In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:25 PM

Inter admission date extended in Faisalabad

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad extended the date for receipt of admission forms for Inter annual examination, 2020, starting on April 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad extended the date for receipt of admission forms for Inter annual examination, 2020, starting on April 28.

A BISE spokesperson said candidates could submit their forms till February 07 with single fee, till February 14 with double fee and till February 21 with triple fee.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE February April 2020

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

1 minute ago

Woman killed,husband injured in accident in Faisal ..

1 minute ago

Muneeba aims to make most of her comeback in cric ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets fall as WHO mulls declaring global v ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.04 a barrel ..

57 minutes ago

European stock markets slide at open

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.