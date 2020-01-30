Inter admission date extended in Faisalabad

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad extended the date for receipt of admission forms for Inter annual examination, 2020, starting on April 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad extended the date for receipt of admission forms for Inter annual examination, 2020, starting on April 28.

A BISE spokesperson said candidates could submit their forms till February 07 with single fee, till February 14 with double fee and till February 21 with triple fee.