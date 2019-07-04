Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Thursday said Inter Board Chairman Committee (IBCc) was best forum for addressing problems of students in country which would be helped in achieving main objective of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Thursday said Inter Board Chairman Committee (IBCc) was best forum for addressing problems of students in country which would be helped in achieving main objective of education

He shared these views while addressing at conclusion of IBCc meeting (Sawat), said press release issued here. Professor Muhmmad Yousaf Baloch mentioned that all matters related students including male and female and imparting better opportunities of education facilities were discussed during meeting of IBCc.

He said province's education was pointed out in the meeting where suggestion have been given that latest Information Technology could be utilized in remote areas of province for provision of better education facilities to students which is need of era.

"Expert of educationists also expressed their wishes to cooperate with Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education for addressing issues of students in two days meeting of IBCc, so that they would be able to utilize their capabilities for development of country and Balochistan", he said.

He said introducing of latest technology is important in educational institutions which would also be decreased concept of cheating cultures from knowledge sectors, adding foreign countries had adopted modern technologies in schooling parts that are forward in education fields.