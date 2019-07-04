UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Board Chairman Committee Imperative Forum For Addressing Problems Of Students: BBISE's Chairman Yousaf Baloch

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Inter Board Chairman Committee imperative forum for addressing problems of students: BBISE's Chairman Yousaf Baloch

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Thursday said Inter Board Chairman Committee (IBCc) was best forum for addressing problems of students in country which would be helped in achieving main objective of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Thursday said Inter Board Chairman Committee (IBCc) was best forum for addressing problems of students in country which would be helped in achieving main objective of education.

He shared these views while addressing at conclusion of IBCc meeting (Sawat), said press release issued here. Professor Muhmmad Yousaf Baloch mentioned that all matters related students including male and female and imparting better opportunities of education facilities were discussed during meeting of IBCc.

He said province's education was pointed out in the meeting where suggestion have been given that latest Information Technology could be utilized in remote areas of province for provision of better education facilities to students which is need of era.

"Expert of educationists also expressed their wishes to cooperate with Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education for addressing issues of students in two days meeting of IBCc, so that they would be able to utilize their capabilities for development of country and Balochistan", he said.

He said introducing of latest technology is important in educational institutions which would also be decreased concept of cheating cultures from knowledge sectors, adding foreign countries had adopted modern technologies in schooling parts that are forward in education fields.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Technology Education Male BISE All From Best

Recent Stories

Sindh governor calls on Prime Minister

48 seconds ago

Governor KP, DHM UAE inaugurate dialysis machines ..

50 seconds ago

TEVTA signs MoUs to send students to China on scho ..

51 seconds ago

Cock-a-doodle-don't: rowdy French rooster at centr ..

53 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lauds decision to open 1000 ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company is all set to deal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.