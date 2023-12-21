Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams-2023 to begin on Jan 15, 2024

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced that Intermediate Supplementary Examinations-2023 will commence on January 15, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The board of Intermediate education Karachi has announced that Intermediate Supplementary Examinations-2023 will commence on January 15, 2024.

According to the details, all groups of Intermediate Science, Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Arts Regular, Arts Private, and Supplementary Examination for Special Candidates will start on January 15, 2024, which will continue till February 06, 2024.

The examinations will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, while on Fridays from 3 pm to 5 pm.