Inter (part-1) result to be announced on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2019 here on Wednesday (October 09, 2019)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 )-:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2019 here on Wednesday (October 09, 2019).

Controller Examination BISE Prof Shehnaz Alvi told APP Tuesday that all arrangements have been completed to announce Inter (part-1) results in a most befitting ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:00 a.

m. on October 09.

Result gazette will be purchased on CDs after paying Rs 200 per copy from designated bank branchesmwhile the result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk BISE Faisalabad.

The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m. on October 09, she added.