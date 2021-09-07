UrduPoint.com

Inter Part-II Result To Be Announced On Sept 30

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce result of Intermediate Part-II annual examination-2021 on September 30 whereas the result of matriculation annual examination 2021 will be announced on October 16

The dates for announcement of result of intermediate Part-I and 9th grade will be announced later, said BISE spokesperson here Tuesday.

He said that all results will also be uploaded at the website www.bisefsd.edu.pk .

