Inter Part-II result to be announced on Sept 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) will announce result of Intermediate Part-II annual examination-2021 on September 30 whereas the result of matriculation annual examination 2021 will be announced on October 16.

The dates for announcement of result of intermediate Part-I and 9th grade will be announced later, said BISE spokesperson here Tuesday.

He said that all results will also be uploaded at the website www.bisefsd.edu.pk .