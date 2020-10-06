UrduPoint.com
Inter Part-II Special COVID-19 Exam To Start From Oct 10

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:21 PM

The intermediate Part-II Special COVID-19 Examination will commence from October 10, under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The intermediate Part-II Special COVID-19 Examination will commence from October 10, under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

BISE chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba shaheen said here Tuesday that the board released a date sheet for the examination, besides issuance of roll number slips to all regular and private candidates at their postal addresses provided in admission forms.

She said that roll number slips could also be downloaded from website www.bisefsd.edu.pkShe said that provision of a peaceful environment at examination centers and facilitating the candidates near to their homes was priority,adding that implementation of corona SOPs would be ensured at all the centers.

