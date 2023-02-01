UrduPoint.com

Inter Results To Be Announced On Feb 4

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Inter results to be announced on Feb 4

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shahd said on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements had been completed to announce the results at a ceremony, which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10 a.m.

He said that the result gazette could be purchased on CDs after paying Rs 200 per copy in advance up to February 3 from UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board branches.

The CDs containing result gazette would be provided on Feb 4 after 10 a.m. on producing original receipt of fee in the same bank whereas the result would also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Road Bank Same BISE February United Bank Limited All From

Recent Stories

India provides training to terrorists operating fr ..

India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 9,000 students earn more than $2.25 Million i ..

Over 9,000 students earn more than $2.25 Million in foreign exchange after compl ..

10 minutes ago
 Dr M Laiq Raja paid visits at UVAS

Dr M Laiq Raja paid visits at UVAS

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of For ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Co ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs wraps up successful 6th Dubai Custom ..

Dubai Customs wraps up successful 6th Dubai Customs Week with honoring ceremony

17 minutes ago
 Thai economy continues to recover in December: cen ..

Thai economy continues to recover in December: central bank

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.