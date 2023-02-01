Inter results to be announced on Feb 4

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 2nd Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) Examinations 2022 on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shahd said on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements had been completed to announce the results at a ceremony, which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10 a.m.

He said that the result gazette could be purchased on CDs after paying Rs 200 per copy in advance up to February 3 from UBL Kotwali Road and UBL Board branches.

The CDs containing result gazette would be provided on Feb 4 after 10 a.m. on producing original receipt of fee in the same bank whereas the result would also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.