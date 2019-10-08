UrduPoint.com
Inter Supplementary Exams To Start From Oct 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:08 PM

Inter supplementary exams to start from Oct 15

Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2019 will commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here from October 15

Control Examinations BISE Shehnaz Alvi told APP Tuesday that roll number slips along with date sheet were dispatched to the candidates at their given postal addresses.

The students should also contact the Inter Branch BISE if they have any problems in receipt of roll number slip, she added.

She highlighted that Intermediate (Part-II) Supplementary Exams will commence from October 15,while Inter (Part-I) Supplementary Exams will start from October 26.

