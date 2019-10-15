Inter supplementary exams to start from Oct 22

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Supplementary exams of intermediate for year 2019 would commence from October 22 under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad.In an issued statement by Federal Education Board controller Fatima Tahira, supplementary exams of intermediate are being started from October 22.Roll no slips of all those candidates attending exams have been uploaded on the website of federal board.