FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The intermediate supplementary examinations 2019 will commence under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad on October 15.

Controler Examinations BISE Mrs. Shehnaz Alvi told APP on Wednesday that slips along with date sheet had been dispatched to candidates.