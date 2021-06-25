Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni include in CPEC projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The intercropping technology of corn and soybean projects of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Sichuan Agriculture University China has been included in the CPEC projects, ultimately increasing research and agricultural production in this sector

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The intercropping technology of corn and soybean projects of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Sichuan Agriculture University China has been included in the CPEC projects, ultimately increasing research and agricultural production in this sector.

Vice-Chancellor IUB, Professor Dr Athar Mahboob visited the China Embassy in Islamabad Friday.

He met with the Chinese Agricultural Commissioner Dr Gu Wenliang and discussed the future cooperation between the IUB and Chinese universities.

On this occasion, research collaboration in wheat, cotton, and rice crops were discussed. Dr Gu Wenliang agreed to further strengthen cooperation in research, faculty and students exchange and relevant matters.

Furthermore, he said that we have included the maize soybean strip intercropping technology in CPEC projects, ultimately boosting research and agriculture production in this field.