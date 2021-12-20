Intermediate board notification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate education Karachi on Monday issued a notification for the information of all concerned that the newly published Gulzar-e-Urdu for Grade XI will be used for conduct of next Annual Examination -2022 and onwards.

This was stated in a communique.