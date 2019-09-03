UrduPoint.com
Intermediate Exams' Results On Sept 4

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:02 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Examinations (BISE) Bahawalpur will announce results of intermediate examinations (annual) on September 4

According to a press release issued here, arrangements had been finalized to announce results of intermediate examinations (annual) on September4.

BISE Bahawalpur will announce results of intermediate examinations (annual) at the BISE premises on September 04 at 10 a.m, it said.

Notables and officials will also attend the ceremony to be held for announcement of results.

The Names of the positions holders will also be announced, the press release concluded.

