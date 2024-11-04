Intermediate Part-I Papers: 4 Fake Candidates Caught Red-handed
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Controller of Examinations Zahid Mian on Monday caught four fake candidates red-handed by raiding the paper of Intermediate Part-I English at Lawrence Road Examination Centre here
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Controller of Examinations Zahid Mian on Monday caught four fake candidates red-handed by raiding the paper of Intermediate Part-I English at Lawrence Road Examination Centre here.
In place of Abdullah, Ali Hassan was caught giving English paper, Rizwan in place of Naveed Ashraf, Rahmat Ali in place of Mubasher Ali, while Muhammad Usman was caught giving English paper in place of Muhammad Ahmed.
According to the Controller of Examinations, Unfair Mean Cases (UMC) have been filed against the four fake-candidates.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
FESCO issues shutdown program
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case
More Stories From Education
-
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure3 days ago
-
Annual Matric Exams 2025 to start from March 043 days ago
-
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded4 days ago
-
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC5 days ago
-
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals5 days ago
-
BA Body expresses concerns over non-functioning of 30 libraries in Balochistan5 days ago
-
AIOU approves two new programs BS IR, Psychology5 days ago
-
KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 20246 days ago
-
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, college9 days ago
-
KU declares results of MBBS supple exams10 days ago
-
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II10 days ago
-
Pak education statistics report highlights growth in institutions, enrollments10 days ago