Intermediate Part-I Papers: 4 Fake Candidates Caught Red-handed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Intermediate Part-I papers: 4 fake candidates caught red-handed

Controller of Examinations Zahid Mian on Monday caught four fake candidates red-handed by raiding the paper of Intermediate Part-I English at Lawrence Road Examination Centre here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Controller of Examinations Zahid Mian on Monday caught four fake candidates red-handed by raiding the paper of Intermediate Part-I English at Lawrence Road Examination Centre here.

In place of Abdullah, Ali Hassan was caught giving English paper, Rizwan in place of Naveed Ashraf, Rahmat Ali in place of Mubasher Ali, while Muhammad Usman was caught giving English paper in place of Muhammad Ahmed.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Unfair Mean Cases (UMC) have been filed against the four fake-candidates.

More Stories From Education