Intermediate Part II Exams: Two Fake Candidates Caught Red-handed
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Two fake candidates were caught red-handed while giving the Physics paper in place of others for the Intermediate Part II Annual Examination.
The annual exams of intermediate part-II is going on.
The controller of examinations Zahid Mian raided various exam centers, two fake candidates were caught red-handed while giving Physics paper.
On the other hand, another fake candidate, Muhammad Nasir, was giving papers in place of Safir Abbas in the Lawrence Road examination center.
According to the Controller of Examinations, Zahid Mian, UMC case has been registered, and after the case was filed against both the fake candidates, they were also handed over to the police.
