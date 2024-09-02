Open Menu

Intermediate Part-II Result To Be Declared On Sept 4

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Intermediate part-II result to be declared on Sept 4

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE),Faisalabad will declare the result of annual examination of intermediate part-II,composite here on September 04,2024 (Wednesday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE),Faisalabad will declare the result of annual examination of intermediate part-II,composite here on September 04,2024 (Wednesday).

A spokesperson to the board said here on Monday that the names of the position holders will be announced at evening on September 3,2024 (Tuesday),while formal result will be uploaded on the official website www.

bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m.

The candidates can also check their result through SMS by sending roll number on 800240.

The result will be available in CDs also from designated bank branches.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Bank BISE September SMS From

Recent Stories

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining indus ..

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping co ..

DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future

2 minutes ago
 Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held ..

Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU

2 minutes ago
 Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss ..

Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss to Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

5 minutes ago
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

21 minutes ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

21 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

23 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

23 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education