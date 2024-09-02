Intermediate part-II result to be declared on Sept 4

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE),Faisalabad will declare the result of annual examination of intermediate part-II,composite here on September 04,2024 (Wednesday)

A spokesperson to the board said here on Monday that the names of the position holders will be announced at evening on September 3,2024 (Tuesday),while formal result will be uploaded on the official website www.

bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m.

The candidates can also check their result through SMS by sending roll number on 800240.

The result will be available in CDs also from designated bank branches.