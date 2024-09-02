Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab

Education boards across Punjab province will announce the results of intermediate part-II on September 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) education boards across Punjab province will announce the results of intermediate part-II on September 4.

The Higher Education Department has issued a letter to the secretaries of all the boards of Punjab.

According to the letter, the Names of the position holders will be announced at 4:00 PM, while the general results will be announced at 10:00 AM on Wednesday.

In the letter, it was said that the ceremony in honor of the position holders will be held on Wednesday at 10 am.