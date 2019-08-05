UrduPoint.com
Intermediate Science Books Can Now Be Accessed Via Online College Admission System Portal (OCAS)

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:43 PM

The School Education Department and Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board in collaboration with Punjab Information technology Board’s developed Online College Admissions System (OCAS) has now been interlinked with e-Learn Punjab, the flagship project of PITB

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) The School Education Department and Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board in collaboration with Punjab Information technology Board’s developed Online College Admissions System (OCAS) has now been interlinked with e-Learn Punjab, the flagship project of PITB.

Now students can access Intermediate Science books via Online College Admission Portal (OCAS) where each book has been augmented with thousands of Video Lectures, Illustrations, Animations, Simulations and Interactive Assessments.

After entering their roll no in OCAS portal, student can get the link which leads to all science books In a reviewing meeting, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor was briefed about the system and told that almost 140,000 citizens have been benefited via ELearn Moblile App so far.

With E-learn now linked with OCAS, the number of beneficiaries will increase, as almost 100,000 applicants apply via OCAS every year through the Online Portal.

Books of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics have been made available for applicants applying for Intermediate admissions.

Traditionally, as soon as the college admissions are announced, applicants wait for their classes to get started but with this initiation they can get their hands on the curriculum before time which will resultantly help them make gains in preparation and get a better knowledge of their desired subject.

The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab identified student admissions to government colleges as an important citizen service, where technology interventions could make the application and later learning process convenient for applicants as well as college administrators.

Over recent years, Higher Education Department of Punjab has increased the colleges offering online admissions facility to more than 730 across Punjab.

