Intermediate supplementary exams to start from Oct 15

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Supplementary exams of Intermediate under Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education would start from October 15, for which admissions were underway.

According to the schedule issued by the board, the last date for submission of admissions forms would be September 16.

Admission forms could be submitted with double late fee till September 23 and with triple late fee till September 30. The details of the fee could be found on the board website www.bsiebwp.edu.pk. The date sheet would be announced shortly.