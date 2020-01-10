Intermediate supplementary result on Jan 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad will announce intermediate supplementary examination-2019 result here on January 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will announce intermediate supplementary examination-2019 result here on January 11.

According to Controller Examinations Prof Shehnaz Alvi, the result would be uploaded at BISE Faisalabad website www.

bisefsd.edu.pk at 10am. Students could get their results through SMS service by the Board.

The CDs of the result will also be available at UBL Kotwali road and board branches.