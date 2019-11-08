UrduPoint.com
International Conference On Artificial Intelligence Concluded At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

International conference on artificial intelligence concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The second International conference on Intelligent Technologies and Applications ( INTAP 2019 ) concluded here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The second International conference on Intelligent Technologies and Applications ( INTAP 2019 ) concluded here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Higher education Commission , Artificial Intelligence Research Group and Sir Sadiq Association of Computing.

As many as 120 delegates including foreign IT experts from Norway and Italy attended this three day event in Bahawalpur University.

Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor was the chief guest of the concluding session who praised the participants for addressing recent advancements in artificial intelligence that had resulted in a number of emerging fields of research such as ambient intelligence, pervasive intelligence, web intelligence, bio inspired intelligence and many more.

Emergence in various new fields of computing intelligence has opened new horizons of research and development.

Their implications are also effecting human life simplifying decision making and information processing. As human being has experienced a long journey from stone age to present information age producing knowledge economy. Dr Imran Sarwar Bajwa, conference focal person said that the moot will feature original research and industrial papers on the theory , design and implementation of artificial intelligence in various fields of research, as well as demonstrations, tutorials, workshops and industrial presentations. He thanked the local and international delegates for the participation and support of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Higher Education Commission.

