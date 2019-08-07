International conference on ESDEV to start from Aug 21 at Comsats University Abbottabad

A three-day international conference on "Environmentally Sustainable Development 2019" (ESDEV) will commence from August 21to 23 where more than 60 international scientists would present their papers here at Comsats University Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day international conference on "Environmentally Sustainable Development 2019 " (ESDEV) will commence from August 21to 23 where more than 60 international scientists would present their papers here at Comsats University Abbottabad

During the past Comsats has successfully organized seven international conferences from 2005 to the year 2019 and this conference is also a part of them said the spokesperson on Wednesday.

In the three days, international ESDEVE 2019 conference 60 international and 300 national scientists would gather on a platform to realize the youth for sustainable development and to utilize limited resources on this planet earth in a batter way.

International research on sustainable development would also become under discussion in the conference and the researchers would transfer the conclusion to the masses which would play a vital role in the development of economy and society as well in the country and would determine the right direction for the sustainable development.

In the conference, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch. Fawad Hussain and Federal Minister for Environmental Changes Zartaj Gul are also expected to participate. While Rector Comsats Dr. Raheel Qamar, Director Arshad Pervez, deputy director United Nation Development Program (UNDP) would be present.