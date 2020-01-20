UrduPoint.com
International Day Of Education To Be Marked On January 24

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

Like other parts of the globe, International day of Education will be marked on January 24 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The 2020 celebration will position education and the learning it enables as humanity's greatest renewable resource and reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right and a public good.

Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

According to UNICEF, 258 million children and youth still do not attend school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math around the globe while some four million children and youthrefugees are out of school.

