International faculty to join WUS: VC tells NA Speaker

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar at Speaker House to discuss the establishment of new campuses of Women University Swabi.

Speaker Asad Qaiser lauded the academic leadership of Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi and assured her of full support on part of the government. Vice Chancellor informed distinguished professors and scholars from top universities of the world will soon be engaged at Women University Swabi.

Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi also appreciated the services of Asad Qaiser for the promotion of education in District Swabi.

Asad Qaiser said it was his life's mission to promote education and assured that government would provide every possible support to the University for introducing more modern and needed faculties at Women University Swabi"We are introducing the departments of special education and speech therapy for our students", Dr Kazmi said.