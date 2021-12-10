UrduPoint.com

International Human Rights Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:57 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed International Human Rights Day with the theme of “Equality- Reducing inequalities, Advancing Human Rights”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021)

Various activities including a walk and seminar were arranged to create awareness regarding human rights here on Friday.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while Principal CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Fiaz Qamar, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Directors, Chairpersons, faculty members and students from the Character Building Society and from various departments of UVAS participated.

The walk started from the VC Office and culminated in front of Administration Block after taking a round of City Campus.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani stressed on the equality and said that UVAS ensures equal respect and rights to all its employees belong to any religion.

He said that it is necessary to take care of others as per teachings of our Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said fissad-ul-Arzz is a big sin after Shirk.
Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf said that it is our duty to ensure each other’s rights.

He mentioned that Islam introduced elegant concept of human rights in shape of Hakook-ul-Ibaad and it is necessary for us all to follow these principles and tolerate others.

