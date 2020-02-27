International Islamic University (IIU) among top varsities of world, 3rd best in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International Islamic University (IIU) has been ranked in top 250 universities of the world and first in Pakistan in terms of female to male ratio and percentage of international students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) has been ranked in top 250 universities of the world and first in Pakistan in terms of female to male ratio and percentage of international students.

This has been revealed in Times Higher education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020.

As per this ranking, IIU has secured third place among 14 Pakistani Universities that were ranked this years' emerging economies rankings.

IIU has secured the position at "201-250" category among the universities across the world that was ranked this year, said a news release issued here.

The university also remained significant in terms of international outlook by standing second in Pakistan, while the IIU got third position in the terms of number of citations.

The ranking was based on 13 performance indicators including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.